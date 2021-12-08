LawCall
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of driving through a Hayden Christmas parade Tuesday night.

Tony Nix is charged with reckless endangerment.

The police chief said no one was injured in the incident.

The chief is also asking anyone who would like to make a police reckless endangerment report to contact their department at (205) 543-6881.

