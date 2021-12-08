Legion FC get new home for 2022 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new home for Birmingham’s professional soccer team.

Legion FC will play the 2022 season at Protective Stadium!

The USL club announced the move Tuesday inside Protective. Mayor Randall Woodfin said this move only helps enhance what the club can do for Birmingham.

The Legion previously played on UAB’s campus.

Legion FC Midfielder, Anderson Asiedu, is looking forward to bigger crowds in 2022. He added the 12th man adds to the club’s success.

“Protective Stadium is going to be a huge part of it, we need that energy, the more energy you can feed off of it, sometimes it’s a game of momentum, you can get momentum from the crowd, the energy, it makes you wanna go hard you know,” Asiedu said.

Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now. Legion FC President, Jay Heaps, announced ticket prices are reduced this year!

The Legion finished second in their division this season!

The goal next year is a home playoff match inside Protective Stadium.

