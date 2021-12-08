LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Jennings and Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season.

“We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!” producer Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies will remain the show’s executive producer, Sony said.

Last September, Bialik and Jennings were announced as interim hosts after Sony’s efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek ran aground. Mike Richards, who’d been the show’s executive producer, got the host job and then lost it — and soon after, his producing role — when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died in November 2020 of cancer.

The show is in its 38th season, with new episodes scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks
Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Birmingham Police say 10-year-old boy has been found safe
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County

Latest News

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested for driving into Hayden Christmas parade
Source: WBRC video
Investigation into Glenn Foster's death
The on-going FedEx delivery saga continues. We're hearing from more of our frustrated neighbors...
Growing frustration over FedEx delivery delays
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?