How the Omicron variant could impact children

By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders in Alabama and around the world continue to track any signs of the Omicron variant. It is spreading in South Africa and Europe, but it’s starting to pop up in the United States. Parents are especially worried about the potential impact it could have on their children.

Everyone is still waiting on studies which are still underway, but there are concerns about some of the early results. The impact it could have on children are a concern. In South Africa, health leaders are seeing an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant. Doctors there are seeing a different trend with hospitalizations under five years old. The children and their parents are not vaccinated.

Health experts believe some of the early studies show that the variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant, but it’s impact is not as severe. Dr. Suzanne Judd, an epidemiologist at UAB, urges the public and those children who are eligible to get vaccinated. Dr. Judd warns that parents should be careful with the coming Christmas holiday, and to take the necessary precautions.

“There are a lot of holiday parties. A lot of holiday gatherings normally occurring in December. We may want to be careful with those, especially if we start to see Omicron is more transmissible and we start to see evidence in Europe and South Africa these gathering could be problematic,” Dr. Judd said.

Dr. Judd said there is still a lot unknown about the Omicron variant. Health leaders believe there should be more known in the coming weeks and months. She recommended people keep wearing masks and socially distance if they plan to be out in large crowds where you don’t know if everyone is vaccinated.

