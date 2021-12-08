Grandmother, second victim of Center Point house fire dies

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman rescued from a house fire in Center Point Sunday has died.

Waniki Lushun Fox, died Tuesday afternoon at UAB Hospital according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Fox is the second victim of the fire. Her granddaughter, 7-year-old Za’niyah Fox died at Children’s of Alabama Sunday morning.

