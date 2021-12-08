LawCall
Grandmother, second victim of Center Point house fire dies

Center Point Fire Fighters are still investigating a fire that killed a seven-year-old girl and...
Center Point Fire Fighters are still investigating a fire that killed a seven-year-old girl and critically injured a woman. It happened around 6 o’clock Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Seventh Place Northeast. The Jefferson County coroner has identified the little girl as Za’Niyah Fox. Neighbors said they can’t believe this has happened and are saddened that they won’t be able to see her smiling face again.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman rescued from a house fire in Center Point Sunday has died.

Waniki Lushun Fox, died Tuesday afternoon at UAB Hospital according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Fox is the second victim of the fire. Her granddaughter, 7-year-old Za’niyah Fox died at Children’s of Alabama Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

