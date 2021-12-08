Glenn Foster Jr. arrested by Reform PD, rebooked in Pickens Co. in days leading up to his death

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr., 31, was arrested by the Reform Police Department for eluding police and rebooked into the Pickens County Jail in the days leading up to his death according to Reform PD.

As a condition of his bond to be released, a judge ordered that the Reform Police Department transport Foster to the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham for any medical assessment that may be needed. But because he had already been booked into the Pickens County Jail. That transport did not take place.

Foster reportedly died on Dec. 6 at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, according to the county coroner.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Glenn Foster, was taken into custody on Dec. 5 on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

We’ve now learned that prior to his December 5 arrest, Foster was taken into custody in Reform, Alabama on December 3 after he failed to stop for a traffic stop and led officials on a high speed chase.

According to Reform PD, On Saturday, Dec. 4, Reform Police Chief Richard Black made contact with Foster’s family to advise them of his incarceration and to make arrangements with the family for his bond.

Foster’s family arrived in Reform on Sunday, Dec. 5 at approximately 2 p.m. and met with the Reform Police Chief and Reform Municipal Court Clerk. The family made bond for Foster and by judge’s order, as a condition of his bond to be released, Reform Police Department was directed to give Foster transport to University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham for any medical assessment that may be needed. Chief Black arranged for Foster’s family to accompany Reform Police Department to UAB for that assessment.

Upon the arrival of Reform Police Department, along with Foster’s family, at the Pickens County Jail in Carrollton Sunday, Dec. 5, Chief Black was informed by a deputy at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office that Reform Police Department would be unable to pick up Foster at the jail. Reform Police Department was informed that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office had placed a hold on Foster and would not release him to Reform Police Department.

Reform PD says it has no knowledge of facts after Foster bonded out of their custody.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall decline to comment on the investigation, releasing the following statement:

“The SBI is handling the investigation and the information release.”

