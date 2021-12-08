LawCall
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks

More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.

A Gardendale man said his wife’s orders have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks.

Mark McCay said his wife ordered Christmas gifts for her parents back in November and later found out one of the packages ended up in a ravine in Blount County.

McCay doesn’t want to say from which company his wife purchased the gifts, but he said the company sent replacements for the missing items.

Unfortunately, he said one of those items was stolen and his wife is working with the company to figure out what happened. The other package is still a no show.

McCay’s wife got her sister to purchase the gifts from another city to ensure they would be here in time for Christmas.

Meanwhile, McCay said his wife has been tracking the package for a week and a half and the message on FedEx’s tracker said it’s in transit at a FedEx destination facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

“I’ve got texts that she sent me probably from 6 or 8 of her friends…same scenario. Packages are sitting in Bessemer, or they’re leaving Bessemer going to Nashville, then they’re coming back here to Bessemer. I literally could drive to Bessemer in 20 minutes and pick up the packages and bring them home,” McCay said.

McCay said his wife contacted FedEx and they told her there was nothing they could do.

A spokesman from FedEx said he would look into it, and asked for the McCay’s tracking number, but could not accommodate an interview.

In a statement FedEx said, “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by temporary delays in the area and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies to restore service levels. We encourage anyone with questions about their shipments to check back periodically with customer service through www.fedex.com for status updates.”

