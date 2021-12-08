Gadsden Fire Department discuss shortages and recruiting issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Fire Department is dealing with a large call volume on top of shortages and higher fuel prices.

Tuesday, Chief Wil Reed provided an update to the Gadsden City Council. He says currently there are enough medics to run on emergency calls, but if someone were to call out it would make things more difficult for the department.

Although the number of COVID calls has decreased, they’ve had 414 more calls than where they were this time last year.

He says recruiting and retention are a problem right now. They are also having a hard time securing supplies.

“The main problem we’re having right now is supply chain issues,” says Chief Reed. “We’re having problems securing gloves and some medications. Some medications we can get no problems. Some medications we can’t get. Other than that are main issues right now like everyone else we have staffing issues. Our increase operational costs due to everything going up. And the fuel surges.”

Council members and Chief Reed agreed to meet and discuss plans to increase recruiting efforts. There will also be a class of emergency personnel graduating in January that are expected to work with the Gadsden Fire Department.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofgadsden.com/115/Fire.

