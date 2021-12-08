LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gadsden Fire Department discuss shortages and recruiting issues

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Fire Department is dealing with a large call volume on top of shortages and higher fuel prices.

Tuesday, Chief Wil Reed provided an update to the Gadsden City Council. He says currently there are enough medics to run on emergency calls, but if someone were to call out it would make things more difficult for the department.

Although the number of COVID calls has decreased, they’ve had 414 more calls than where they were this time last year.

He says recruiting and retention are a problem right now. They are also having a hard time securing supplies.

“The main problem we’re having right now is supply chain issues,” says Chief Reed. “We’re having problems securing gloves and some medications. Some medications we can get no problems. Some medications we can’t get. Other than that are main issues right now like everyone else we have staffing issues. Our increase operational costs due to everything going up. And the fuel surges.”

Council members and Chief Reed agreed to meet and discuss plans to increase recruiting efforts. There will also be a class of emergency personnel graduating in January that are expected to work with the Gadsden Fire Department.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofgadsden.com/115/Fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Monday weather.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air settling in overnight

Latest News

One man’s quest to end gun violence in Central Alabama
Flag interment ceremony held at Cheaha State Park
First alert
FIRST ALERT: Rain showers possible again overnight
Birmingham Police say 10-year-old boy has been found safe