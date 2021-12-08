FIRST ALERT: Rain showers possible again overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a lull in the rain this evening, a disturbance moving through the Southeast will help scattered rain showers pick back up again overnight, sticking around until about sunrise on Wednesday. Stubborn clouds will keep temperatures locked into the 40s overnight, but the chilly air will make for a cold rain, so a FIRST ALERT for some raw conditions through early Wednesday morning. If the dreary weather has been putting a damper on your mood, good news is sunshine will make a welcome return tomorrow afternoon, bumping temperatures to near 60.

The weather pattern remains active for the rest of the week thanks to a front stalled out along the Gulf Coast. Our NEXT BIG THING is this same front lifting northward as a warm front Thursday night, bringing another shot of scattered rain and storms heading into Friday. In the meantime, Thursday will start off chilly again, and feature a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the daytime hours, but the better chance of rain will be overnight into Friday morning as the front heads into Alabama. In addition to a surge of moisture (making things muggier by the end of the week) temperatures will climb back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a strong cold front will head toward the Southeast, bringing another round of stormy weather by Saturday morning. We are keeping a close eye on the potential for any severe weather, but for now we have a FIRST ALERT for at least some heavy rain and isolated strong storms that could pack a punch with gusty winds. The tornado threat is low but not zero. As always, especially during one of our severe weather seasons, have your WBRC First Alert Weather app and/or NOAA weather radio set to receive notifications. The current timing suggests storms could clear out into the afternoon hours on Saturday with cold and dry air filtering in behind the cold front. A FIRST ALERT for temperatures back into the 30s for Sunday and Monday mornings, so we’ll monitor for any frost or freeze threats early next week. Though the forecast looks chilly for Sunday and Monday, the weather pattern should trend warmer and drier next week with highs back into the 60s -- if not warmer than that!

