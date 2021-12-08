First Alert for decreasing clouds and sunshine Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! A weak disturbance moved through our area yesterday evening and last night giving us scattered showers. We continue to track some showers early this morning on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. Rain is all moving to the southeast and should be out of our area by 8 AM. Bulk of the rain is in the Montgomery area and into south Alabama. Patchy fog is possible this morning, but any fog that forms should be out of here by 9 AM as northwest winds pick up. Just note that the roads could be slick from the overnight showers, so drive carefully this morning. Temperatures this morning remain chilly with most of us in the low to mid 40s. You will likely need a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. The good news about today is that the rain and cloud cover will move out of here by this morning. Plan for decreasing cloud cover this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will also trend a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s. A few spots southwest of Birmingham could climb near 60°F. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph as drier air moves in. If you have any evening plans, you will want to grab a coat as temperatures drop into the 40s by 7-8 PM.

Chilly Temperatures Tonight: We will likely see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with light winds. The combination of these two conditions will allow us to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Some spots in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties could drop into the mid 30s. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out in a few spots tomorrow morning. Cloud cover is forecast to slowly increase tomorrow giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will begin to warm as southerly winds move in at 5-10 mph. Plan for highs tomorrow to climb into the mid 60s. I’ll introduce a 20% chance for isolated showers mainly after 5 PM, but we should remain dry during the daylight hours tomorrow.

Warming Up: Friday and Saturday will end up very warm with high temperatures 10-15 degrees above average. We will likely start Friday morning off cloudy with scattered showers as another disturbance moves through our area. Temperatures will end up warmer Friday morning with most of us in the upper 50s. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will barely cool Friday night thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds. Morning temperatures could start out in the mid 60s Saturday morning with a chance for scattered showers and storms mainly for northwest Alabama. Average high/low for this time of the year is 58°F/39°F.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front on Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will likely develop in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi Friday night into Saturday morning. The line of storms will then move through Central Alabama Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. Ahead of the line, temperatures will be well above average with temperatures briefly warming up into the lower 70s by mid-morning. We will also have a good amount of wind energy with this system that could help support stronger storms. Plan for heavy rain, lightning and thunder, and gusty winds as the line moves through. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Main threat will be damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible, but the threat appears low at this point. I would have several ways to receive weather information Saturday. We will have specific updates such as exact timing and intensity over the next couple of days as we fine tune this forecast. Plan for dropping temperatures late Saturday afternoon and evening as colder air filters into the state. We will likely go from the 70s to the 50s.

Colder and Dry Start to Next Week: Sunday morning will provide us cold temperatures and a clearing sky. Morning lows could dip into the low to mid 30s. Sunday will shape up to be a beautiful and sunny day with highs in the mid 50s. The first half of next week looks dry with temperatures gradually warming up above average. Highs on Monday could end up in the lower 60s. By the middle of next week, temperatures could be flirting near 70°F. Morning lows will also trend warmer from the 30s to the 40s. Most of the eastern half of the country will experience above average temperatures for the middle of December. I don’t see any signs of extremely cold air moving into the Southeast over the next 7-10 days. Small rain chances will be possible by the end of next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.