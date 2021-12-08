FedEx frustration: What can you do?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Frustration is growing as customers are still waiting to receive packages from FedEx.

Many are wondering what recourse they have when their items don’t show up when expected.

Rep. John Rogers said FedEx is liable for the packages that were dumped and for packages that haven’t been delivered. Rep. Rogers also said he’s spoken to at least five different lawyers who said people have the right to sue FedEx. He also said state lawmakers can increase the penalty for theft of property to a Class A crime.

Rep. Rogers said he’s willing to work with FedEx to find some way to deter package handlers from stealing packages.

WBRC has heard from several viewers who have been waiting weeks for their packages to arrive. Rep. Rogers said that appears to be a symptom of the pandemic.

“It’s Christmas time and these folks want they packages, and Santa Claus might not be down the ravine, so therefore they’ve got to find some way to get those packages to those folks. One guy said, ‘I don’t want the packages anymore. I don’t know what kind of contamination on the package or nothing right now. Especially during this medical crisis, we in right now.’ So, therefore, there are already…they have laws on the books according to attorneys to file suite or to make it a higher crime,” Rep. Rogers said.

We asked Rep. Rogers what is the likelihood that the average person would file a lawsuit with FedEx for undelivered packages. He said it’s very likely, especially if the undelivered package was an essential item for that person.

Customers can also file a claim for shipments that are damaged, lost, or missing contents.

In a statement, FedEx said, “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by temporary delays in the area and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies to restore service levels.”

In a separate statement, the company said, “Contingency plans include augmenting FedEx Ground employee staffing (package handlers), delivery resources and equipment (vehicles, trailers, and other operational equipment used for sorting, scanning and trailer yard management) where necessary. We appreciate our customers’ patience as our facility in Bessemer continues to make progress in addressing temporary service delays in the area. Customers with questions about their shipments are encouraged to check back periodically with customer service for updates through www.fedex.com.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.