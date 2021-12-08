DOJ awards grant to two JeffCo agencies to look into civil rights-era cold cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimes against people that have gone unsolved for decades could see new scrutiny thanks to a U.S. Department of Justice grant going to two Jefferson County agencies.

The DOJ awarding the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Memorial Project a nearly $500,000 grant that will support cold case homicide investigations involving civil rights violations.

The grant is through the Emmett Till old case investigation program launched last year to help law enforcement solve cases.

Joi Brown, the executive director of the Jefferson County Memorial Project says most of the cold cases involving possible civil rights violations have never been examined.

“Most have never been talked about. These traumas have transpired amongst generations and so it’s just a really unique opportunity for us to actually put some power and steam behind researching these cases and providing closure to those families and lineages that these have affected for decades,” Brown said.

Brown says they hope to have a lot of community engagement with this project as well.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says the legacy of the civil rights era, including possible unresolved crimes deserve the full sunlight of day and comprehensive review.

