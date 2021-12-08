LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DeKalb County sheriff candidate arrested for impersonating officer

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A candidate running for sheriff of DeKalb County is now facing charges for allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to court documents, Terry Wayne Wadsworth was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and computer tampering on Dec. 3. Court documents say, Wadsworth used the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center database to get information without permission.

This is a database strictly for law enforcement to investigate criminal activity.

According to Wadsworth’s campaign website, he is an Army veteran and worked in law enforcement for 15 years in DeKalb County.

WAFF 48 News reached out to his campaign for a comment on his arrest and did not hear back.

Wadsworth was charged and investigated by the SBI. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking
More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County
Ricardo Villarreal has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of 2 Alabama men.
One arrested, another wanted in murders of Alabama men who traveled to California
Police Lights
31-year-old Montevallo woman shot and killed

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dora
Bessemer Police. (Source: WBRC video)
41-year-old Bessemer man killed in shooting
Unity Fest kicks off tonight
First ever Unity Fest held In Tuscaloosa
As the legislative conference for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama wrapped up...
Alabama county leaders outline legislative priorities, expect them to pass
On Thursday, the FDA approved booster shots for 16-17 year old’s, but Pfizer’s CEO said a 4th...
ADPH talks 4th vaccine shot and new study about Omicron variant