DeKalb County sheriff candidate arrested for impersonating officer

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A candidate running for sheriff of DeKalb County is now facing charges for allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to court documents, Terry Wayne Wadsworth was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and computer tampering on Dec. 3. Court documents say, Wadsworth used the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center database to get information without permission.

This is a database strictly for law enforcement to investigate criminal activity.

According to Wadsworth’s campaign website, he is an Army veteran and worked in law enforcement for 15 years in DeKalb County.

WAFF 48 News reached out to his campaign for a comment on his arrest and did not hear back.

Wadsworth was charged and investigated by the SBI. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

