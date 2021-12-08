LawCall
CrimeStoppers offer reward for information on Gadsden woman missing since 2017

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a a missing Gadsden woman.

Officials with CrimeStoppers say Jasmine Host was last seen in September of 2017 in the 800 block of Noccalula Drive. Host lived with her husband, a house mate, and several small children. Officials say they were planning to move to Kentucky, and that Jasmine was at the resident the night before the move. Her house mate said Host was not in the house when they woke up to leave. Host has not been seen since.

If you have information on where Host might be, you’re asked to call Gadsden Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-7867.

