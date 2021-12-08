Birmingham Police say 10-year-old boy has been found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said Justin Allums has been found safe.

Moments ago, Birmingham PD detectives reported that they were conducting a critical missing person investigation for a 10-year-old boy.

The police wereasking for public assistance in locating Justin Allums, 10, also nicknamed “Doughboy,” of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police report that at approximately 5:22 p.m., Birmingham Police Department’s 911 Communication Division received a call in reference to two children missing. The two boys, ages 4 and 10, went missing from the 4800 block of Court S Ensley.

Officers responded to the location and located the 4-year-old; he has since been reunited with his family members.

Police are now saying that the 10-year-old has been found.

BPD thanks everyone for their assistance.

