Anderson, Williams, Young win SEC football awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference announcing that Alabama stars Will Anderson, Jameson Williams and Bryce Young have all won conference awards for their play in the regular season.

Quarterback Bryce Young was named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year. Young has thrown for 4,322 yards this season, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. This is the second year in a row an Alabama player has won SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Former Alabama receiver Devonta Smith won the award in 2020.

Linebacker Will Anderson was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year. The Nagurski award winner has 91 tackles on the season, and leads the nation with 15.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss. Anderson also makes it the second year in a row that an Alabama player has won this award. Former defensive back Patrick Surtain II won the award in 2020.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams was named the SEC’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Year with Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. Williams leads the SEC in kickoff returns for touchdowns with two.

All three players were also given first team All-SEC honors.

