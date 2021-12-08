64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking according to Irondale Police.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station on Edwards Lake Road around 8 a.m.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.