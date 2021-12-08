LawCall
64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking according to Irondale Police.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station on Edwards Lake Road around 8 a.m.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody.

