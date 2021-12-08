LawCall
31-year-old Montevallo woman shot and killed

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday evening according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Jona Renee McKenzie, of Montevallo, was transported to UAB hospital after she was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 44th St. N around 5:00 p.m.


She was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.

Her death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

