31-year-old Montevallo woman shot and killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday evening according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Jona Renee McKenzie, of Montevallo, was transported to UAB hospital after she was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 44th St. N around 5:00 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.

Her death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

