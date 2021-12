BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on US280WB at I-459 in Birmingham Wednesday night causing a major traffic backup.

It happened after 5:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes were closed in the area. Eastbound lanes were open.

No word on injuries.

18-wheeler accident on US 280WB (Mary Rains)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Major Crash on US280 WB @ MP 4.4 at I-459 in Birmingham. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/HMOM62R8nV — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) December 8, 2021

