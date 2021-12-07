‘What they want and what they deserve is justice’: B’ham Mayor Woodfin reacts to spike in gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the recent gun violence, which saw seven people killed over three days, is not acceptable. The mayor said Tuesday the city will be committing funds and resources to fight crime, but they can’t do it alone.

The mayor said his heart goes out to those who lost family members with the Christmas holiday approaching. Woodfin said this type of gun violence is hard to stop, but it’s something more people have to pitch in and help stop.

Six people were victims of gun violence over the weekend. On Monday, a woman became the seventh victim.

“I think this community and their families want more than thoughts and prayers. They deserve more than thoughts and prayers. What they want and what they deserve is justice,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin said the city is committed to putting additional resources into the police department. The city is also investing in conflict resolutions options. This includes $1 million to Birmingham City Schools and $3 million from the American Rescue Plan to violence reduction efforts to help with victims.

“So much of the violence in our community is among family members. Majority are among those who have relationships with each other, who know each other,” Woodfin said.

The mayor often asked how you stop two people who know each other to stop killing each other? He said the city will throw every resource into fighting crime, but it will take a team effort.

“I ask that parents hug your children a little tighter. I ask you instill in them hope,” Woodfin said.

Mayor Woodfin said he was talking with Police Chief Patrick Smith about the latest homicides that occurred Saturday. Unfortunately, the shootings continued to mount during that conversation.

The violence continued early Tuesday morning on Tucker Avenue. After midnight, Birmingham Police were called to the scene. There they fund a two year old shot in his hand. The father had a more serious injury. People in the neighborhood say the area is not a stranger to violence. A grandmother said someone fired into her home, narrowly missing her grandchild back during the summer.

Another neighbor says two men were shot and killed in the area three years ago. Some are contemplating moving. Others called for people in the area to come forward with more information about gun violence to help the police department get shooters of the streets.

Woodfin said no one takes the violence for granted. “We have to look to each other, not just elected officials to say ‘what are we willing to do? How are we going to change behavior? What sacrifices are we willing to make to our youngest generation to get them to choose a different path that is not the same?’” Woodfin said.

The Birmingham Police Department is continuing to investigate the Tucker Avenue shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to the Birmingham Police Department or to Crime Stoppers.

