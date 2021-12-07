Vaccine reminders ahead of National Influenza Week

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Regional Medical Center says the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. The hospital’s flu cases have more than tripled from October.

The CDC says vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including those with certain chronic conditions like as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. Studies show in past flu seasons, 9 out of 10 adults hospitalized for flu had at least one underlying medical condition. Flu vaccines are the only vaccines that protect against flu and are proven to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.

Dr. Rual Magadia says the flu virus changes every year, which is why it’s important to get the vaccine annually.

Flu season looked a lot different last year because of social distancing and mask wearing. Now without these measures, Dr. Magadia says flu cases are on the rise.

He also expresses the importance of getting both Covid and flu vaccines to help hospitals when determining what type of a treatment a patient might need.

“There might be a confusion,” says Dr. Magadia. “Does he or she have Covid? Or does she have the flu? At least when you say ‘I have had the vaccination’ although it’s not 100%, the chances of you getting sick are much much less.”

In a span of 30 days, there was a 5% increase at RMC.

“We had 237 testing done in November. It jumped from two total in October to 11 total patients having influenza,” says Dr. Magadia.

For more information on National Influenza Week, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/resource-center/nivw/activities.htm

