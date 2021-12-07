LawCall
UAB’s vaccine requirement suspended

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, a federal court placed a nationwide injunction on President Biden’s federal-contractor vaccine mandate.

Following that ruling WBRC asked UAB leaders if they were updating their vaccine requirement. It was suspended.

Here is the statement from a UAB spokesperson: “Federal courts have put the vaccine requirement on hold for further consideration. As a result, UAB’s vaccine requirement, which was mandated by the federal government, is suspended. At this time, UAB will not be required to take action regarding unvaccinated employees on Jan. 4. Because the ultimate outcome of legal challenges is not decided, we will continue to closely monitor legal developments and provide guidance to our employees.”

