Train blocks Moundville railroad crossing for more than a week

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Keith Wyatt told WBRC that train cars have blocked one railroad crossing in Moundville for more than a week. Folks aren’t trapped in their neighborhoods, but alternate routes take longer and present other problems to get around it.

Wyatt claims rail cars have blocked the railroad crossing on Powers Loop Road for at least 9 days. He said before when this would happen, the railroad would uncouple train cars in a timely manner so vehicles could pass through. But that hasn’t happened this time.

Wyatt called the current situation serious and worries it could become dangerous when some vehicles take back roads to avoid that train crossing. “They’re incredibly narrow. And if you’re meeting a large 18-wheeler or delivery truck that’s hauling a big piece of equipment one person is going to have to yield. I know the area that I drive through is just a little back street and I don’t think it’s very safe to do that,” Wyatt said.

WBRC contacted a representative from Norfolk Southern and are waiting for a response from the company. We also spoke to Moundville’s Police Chief who says he talked to someone with the company who says they would fix the situation. We’ll let you know when that happens.

