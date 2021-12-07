LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Train blocks Moundville railroad crossing for more than a week

Keith Wyatt told WBRC that train cars have blocked one railroad crossing in Moundville for more...
Keith Wyatt told WBRC that train cars have blocked one railroad crossing in Moundville for more than a week.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Keith Wyatt told WBRC that train cars have blocked one railroad crossing in Moundville for more than a week. Folks aren’t trapped in their neighborhoods, but alternate routes take longer and present other problems to get around it.

Wyatt claims rail cars have blocked the railroad crossing on Powers Loop Road for at least 9 days. He said before when this would happen, the railroad would uncouple train cars in a timely manner so vehicles could pass through. But that hasn’t happened this time.

Wyatt called the current situation serious and worries it could become dangerous when some vehicles take back roads to avoid that train crossing. “They’re incredibly narrow. And if you’re meeting a large 18-wheeler or delivery truck that’s hauling a big piece of equipment one person is going to have to yield. I know the area that I drive through is just a little back street and I don’t think it’s very safe to do that,” Wyatt said.

WBRC contacted a representative from Norfolk Southern and are waiting for a response from the company. We also spoke to Moundville’s Police Chief who says he talked to someone with the company who says they would fix the situation. We’ll let you know when that happens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Monday weather.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air settling in overnight
Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district

Latest News

Father, child shot in Birmingham
Toddler, parent injured in overnight shooting
Father, child shot in Birmingham
Father, child shot in Birmingham
Center Point Fire Fighters are still investigating a fire that killed a seven-year-old girl and...
7-year-old dies in Center Point house fire, neighbors saddened
A Kentucky Senate bill has been filed that would require employers to offer paid sick days to...
Vaccine reminders ahead of National Influenza Week