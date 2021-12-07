LawCall
Tarrant mayor moves to censure city council member Tommy Bryant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TARRANT Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton introduced a resolution to censure City Council Member Tommy Bryant during Monday night’s city council meeting.

In the resolution, Newton stated that councilman Bryant “continued to foster a toxic work environment through demeaning, disrespectful, intimidating, and harassing city of Tarrant citizens and employees...”

Bryant was removed from a meeting last month after directing what he called an “idiom,” about arguing with a pig, at the city clerk. Bryant was also the center of of controversy over the summer this year when he used the N word to demonstrate the type of language he said he had heard the mayor using.

Mayor Newton also stated during Monday’s meeting that the city is at risk of losing its insurance because of videos of Bryant’s previous behavior.

After the resolution was introduced, Bryant stated that he “categorically denied every allegation” calling what the mayor said “preposterous” and “without merit.”

As discussion continued, chatter began in the audience and Mayor Newton had an audience member removed for what described as “commotion.” After this, the meeting was quickly adjourned.

