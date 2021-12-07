LawCall
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her

(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The former husband of an Enterprise school teacher shot four years ago has been charged in her death, though another person is believed to have killed her.

Federal agents took Jason Starr into custody at his Daleville home Tuesday without incident, said Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton. Starr is charged with Murder-for-Hire.

The sheriff also said that a federal indictment has been issued for another suspect, the apparent trigger person, who is sought.

Jason and Sara Starr had gone through a long divorce with ongoing custody disputes.

Court documents indicate Sara Starr struggled financially with the divorce, living with her four children in a home furnished by her church.

News 4 earlier reported that a few days before his former wife died, Jason Starr had been ordered to pay her $2550 in spousal and child support.

Sutton declined comment on a motive, but Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson said those reports are accurate.

(WTVY News 4)

On Monday after Thanksgiving 2017, Sara Starr was headed back to class after the holiday weekend. As she apparently headed for her car, she was shot.

“This has been a complicated case and has taken officers to several states,” Sutton said of the investigation.

He said Ms. Starr’s death traumatized students and staff at Harrand Creek Elementary School, where she taught.

Sutton thanks multiple law enforcement agencies for their assistance.

Jason Starr, held without bond, also faces a sexual abuse charge involving a child.

Anderson said he plans to pursue that charge.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

