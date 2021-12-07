Pre-travel testing for COVID-19 available through UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing for anyone age 12 and up who needs to be tested before traveling. You cannot be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

The cost is $125 (not covered by insurance), and no appointment is needed. UAB Urgent Care has testing during operating hours.

The clinic is located in downtown Birmingham at 125 20th Street South, Suite 103, and it is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They use a PCR/NAAT molecular lab test, which is the most commonly required type. However, you should check with your travel destination about which test type is required.

