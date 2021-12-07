LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pre-travel testing for COVID-19 available through UAB

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing for anyone age 12 and up who needs to be tested before traveling. You cannot be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

The cost is $125 (not covered by insurance), and no appointment is needed. UAB Urgent Care has testing during operating hours.

The clinic is located in downtown Birmingham at 125 20th Street South, Suite 103, and it is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They use a PCR/NAAT molecular lab test, which is the most commonly required type. However, you should check with your travel destination about which test type is required.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Monday weather.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air settling in overnight

Latest News

UAB Hospital now 8th largest in U.S.
UAB’s vaccine requirement suspended
ADPH: More than 849K positive COVID-19 cases
Dr. Suzanne Judd, Professor and Epidemiologist at UAB’s School of Public Health, says since the...
UAB doctors monitoring Omicron variant