New street lights on Tuscaloosa Avenue in Gadsden

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For years, residents in Gadsden have complained the lack of street lights near Tuscaloosa Avenue. Now, the city council has approved adding more and neighbors believe this is a move in the right direction.

Larry Avery lives near Tuscaloosa Avenue, an area he says has had spotty lighting for years. He says one side of the street is lit and the other side is not. He believes adding more lights will help with public safety.

“Studies shows that lighting helps with prevention of certain crimes,” says Avery. “Not only just for the crime of course, it helps with the beautification of it. It’s necessary. Whether it’s for someone walking down the street. Just being able to see so they won’t trip over everything.”

Although Avery is excited to see these improvements happening, he says they are long overdue.

“For some reason our community is seeming to be the step child,” says Avery. “We in district 3 pay our taxes just like all of the other 6 districts pay their taxes. We in district 3 deserve fair and righteous treatment as all of the other 6 districts. We are excited. It’s past due. But being that it’s being done we won’t complain too much. It’s enough of receiving crumbs.”

Avery hopes this is just the beginning and there will be more improvements made in the community.

“Housing and the homeless when it comes to shelters and feeding programs,” says Avery. “Doing things of that nature to improve the community. We have a long way to go. That’s just a piece of the puzzle that has been put together. We’re just excited for that opportunity to have that council to pass it. So we’re looking forward to more things to come down the pipeline”

There’s no word on how much the lighting project will cost. The city will review what areas need lights and finalize plans.

