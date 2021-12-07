Jefferson County Manger gives update on Patton Chapel Road project

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are still working on the Patton Chapel Road project in Hoover.

Many who live in the area are wondering why it’s taking so long and hope it will be finished soon.

County Manager, Cal Markert, said this is really an AL-DOT project that Jefferson County is managing.

And while it’s taking longer than anyone wanted it to, they’re doing all they can to expedite the process.

Markert said county leaders spoke to the contractor and sub-contractors on the project last week.

They were supposed to start working on the paving Monday, but the rain prevented them from doing that.

Markert said project delays have been caused by COVID and issues with the supply chain.

He said there were times when there were no truck drivers available to deliver concrete, and many times crews weren’t on the job because they were out with COVID.

He said one of the biggest obstacles was trying to get utilities moved and relocated, which Markert said delayed the project by months.

He said bad weather also pushed the project behind with it raining more than 200 days.

“Those are poor excuses, and we really wish we had a different form of contract, but we don’t but we are at the very end I hope to get this finished. When we get finished, we feel very sure that we’ll have a great project for the citizens and we are very sorry for the inconvenience, but you know…it is what it is and we’re trying our best to get it pushed through as fast as we can,” Markert said.

Markert added that there are still about 75 days left on the contract.

So, we’re looking at early spring at the earliest for this project to be complete, and that all depends on the weather.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.