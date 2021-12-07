LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

JEFFCO District Attorney cautions parents to secure weapons

By Steve Crocker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Still no return date for students at the high school in Oxford, Michigan where four students were shot and killed last week. Prosecutors say the teenage suspect used a gun he got from his parents, who are now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says in Alabama, a parent could face a misdemeanor negligence charge if their child gets access to a parent’s gun without serious harm. A conviction on that charge would carry a sentence of up to one year in prison. But if the child kills someone with the parent’s gun or a gun they provide, they could be convicted of involuntary manslaughter and face a long sentence.

“Involuntary manslaughter in Alabama is a class B felony. And it depends on what your criminal history looks like,” says Carr.  “If you don’t have any prior felony convictions, then you’re looking at two to 20 years just with no prior felony convictions. But if you have one prior felony conviction, you’re gonna be looking at 10 to 99 or life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Tracie Todd.
Jefferson Co. judge suspended for 3 months without pay for ethics violations
Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital

Latest News

Smith on recent violence
Chief Smith on recent violence
Parents and gun laws
Parents and gun laws
Weekend shootings
Shootings
Crews are still working on the Patton Chapel Road project in Hoover. Many who live in the area...
Jefferson County Manger gives update on Patton Chapel Road project