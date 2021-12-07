JEFFCO District Attorney cautions parents to secure weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Still no return date for students at the high school in Oxford, Michigan where four students were shot and killed last week. Prosecutors say the teenage suspect used a gun he got from his parents, who are now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says in Alabama, a parent could face a misdemeanor negligence charge if their child gets access to a parent’s gun without serious harm. A conviction on that charge would carry a sentence of up to one year in prison. But if the child kills someone with the parent’s gun or a gun they provide, they could be convicted of involuntary manslaughter and face a long sentence.

“Involuntary manslaughter in Alabama is a class B felony. And it depends on what your criminal history looks like,” says Carr. “If you don’t have any prior felony convictions, then you’re looking at two to 20 years just with no prior felony convictions. But if you have one prior felony conviction, you’re gonna be looking at 10 to 99 or life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.