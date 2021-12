CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A major accident has shut down the north and southbound lanes on I-65 past Hwy 69 near Dodge city Tuesday morning.

Please use caution in this area.

5:08A *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* CRASH at I-65 SB past Hwy 69 with lane blockage causing delay near Dodge City. Be careful, folks! #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/LgoPEMXgle — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) December 7, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.