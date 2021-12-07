LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hueytown quarterback named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gatorade announced Earl Woods of Hueytown High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Woods as Alabama’s best high school football player. He’s now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior quarterback exceeded 3,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing this past season, leading the Golden Gophers (13-2) to the Class 6A state championship game. A transfer from Shades Valley High, where he was a two-time team Offensive MVP, Woods completed 171-of-302 passes for 3,072 yards and 32 touchdowns.

On the ground, Woods rushed for 2,123 yards and 35 scores on 314 carries. He had 10 games with multiple TD passes or TD runs, including six games with both.

Woods has volunteered locally at an elementary school and as a youth football coach. He has also donated his time to multiple community beautification projects. “Earl is, hands down, the best player we have seen this year,” said Aryvia Holmes, head coach of McAdory High School. “Anytime you get a QB that can beat you with his arm and legs, they are basically unstoppable. You think you can contain him, but he is so fast and elusive that he makes the first guy miss every time.”

Woods has maintained an A average in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school next fall.

Woods has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Woods is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Monday weather.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air settling in overnight

Latest News

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
Alabama’s Bryce Young nominated for 2021 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Finalists
Heisman Finalists
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena
Thousands of Birmingham Squadron fans headed to the newly renovated Legacy Arena for first home game
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena