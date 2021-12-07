Homewood police officers bring holiday magic to the Exceptional Foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eager students at the Exceptional Foundation sat on the bleachers Tuesday morning giddy with anticipation.

Finally the moment arrived, when Homewood Police officers on motorcycles escorted Santa Claus into the gym.

Homewood police escort Santa to the Exceptional Foundation (Shilo Groover, WBRC)

“Today is one of the best days we have all year we look forward to it,” says HPD Corporal Gabe Ferguson. “We do two big events with the Exceptional Foundation, but this is the best day in the world because we deliver Santa.”

Students gathered to greet the big guy, and then lined up with their lists for their chance to talk to him in person. They even had the chance to sit on the police department motorcycles.

“The smile on their faces is contagious to us, you can’t not smile in this place, it is such a joy to come out here and help out,” says Cpl. Ferguson. “They accept us as family and we do the same.”

The Homewood Police Foundation presented the Exceptional Foundation with a $2500 donation, raised during their “Beards for Bucks” campaign.

Corporal Ferguson says it’s the most they have raised yet.

The Exceptional Foundation is a non profit in Homewood which provides adults and children with special needs access to social and recreational activities to promote healthy living.

