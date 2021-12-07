First Alert for chilly temperatures and spotty showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We had a cold front move through our area yesterday afternoon that drastically cooled us down yesterday evening. It is a cold start to the day with most of us in the low to mid 30s. Coldest temperatures are in northwest Alabama where some spots are near freezing. It is a little warmer the farther south you go. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry this morning, but we are watching some clouds and another disturbance that will try to move into our area this morning and into the afternoon hours. Make sure you grab a warm jacket or hoodie as it will be a chilly day. Temperatures are only forecast to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We could see some sunshine early in the morning, but plan for increasing clouds going through the late morning and afternoon hours. We will hold on to a 30% chance for spotty showers mainly along and south of I-20/59 today. Any rain that falls today will remain light. It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to hold on to the umbrella today and grab a rain jacket. If you are attending any of the Christmas parades this evening, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s. A few showers will be possible this evening.

Spotty Showers Possible Tonight: We will hold on to a 40% chance for spotty showers tonight into early Wednesday morning. With cloud cover in place, temperatures won’t be as cold as this morning. Plan for temperatures to drop into the lower 40s tonight. We will likely start Wednesday off cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers south of I-20. Rain and cloud cover will likely move out during the morning hours giving us a mostly dry Wednesday afternoon. I do think we will see some sunshine Wednesday afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 50s. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow afternoon may be our best weather day of the week since we will remain dry and see some sunshine.

Big Warm-Up Expected By the End of the Week: A warm front is forecast to lift northwards Thursday. It will likely allow our temperatures to climb well above average as we finish out the week. Thursday should start out dry with morning temperatures near 40°F. Cloud cover and moisture levels will increase ahead of the warm front Thursday afternoon. We will introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid 60s. We will hold on to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday night with temperatures only cooling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday may end up very warm with highs in the mid 70s. We will likely remain mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms appear likely as a cold front moves into Alabama Saturday morning. I can’t rule out the potential for heavy rainfall and an isolated risk for strong storms. Main threat will likely be gusty winds. The tornado threat is low, but not zero on Saturday. Rain and storms could begin Saturday morning and move out late Saturday evening. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 60s Saturday morning with most of us warming up into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to cool quickly. We will likely end up cold Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s.

Dry and Cool Start to Next Week: The first half of next week is looking quiet and dry. Temperatures will initially start out below average with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s Sunday and Monday. We will likely see a warming trend by the middle of next week with above average temperatures. Highs could climb into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Looks like we will see several days of dry weather going into next week. It’ll be a nice change after the active weather we are experiencing this week.

