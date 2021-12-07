FIRST ALERT: Chilly air returning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite a wet and stormy start to Monday, apart from a few residual sprinkles to the south, rain has come to an end this evening. We now transition to OUR NEXT BIG THING, another shot of chilly air settling into Alabama thanks to another cold front passing through. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with brisk, cold conditions in place. With winds still blowing out of the north at 10-15 MPH, we have a FIRST ALERT for feels like temperatures near freezing for Tuesday morning. Most of us will wake up in the 30s and 40s tomorrow, so make any cold weather preps before heading to bed tonight, and have the warm jacket and scarf in tow when you walk out the door in the AM. With more clouds than sun around tomorrow, afternoon highs won’t get much warmer than the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s. Fortunately, Wednesday and Thursday morning won’t be as cold with lows bottoming out in the 40s.

Despite a shot of drier air coming into the Southeast behind the front, the unsettled weather pattern will stick around through the weekend. The cold front that has moved through will stall out along the Gulf Coast and will serve as a focal point for wet weather. Though it won’t be raining all day long, we do have a chance of rain in the forecast through at least Sunday. For tomorrow, rain coverage will be much lower in comparison to today, but we can’t rule out a few showers at times, especially south of I-20. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, expect a 40% coverage of showers with some breaks of sunshine possible into the afternoon and highs back to near 60. The cold weather for the start of the week will be short-lived as milder air creeps back in for the latter half of the week. We have a 50/50 shot of rain and storms on Thursday and Friday with also a FIRST ALERT for some thunderstorms also in the mix as a warm front will lift northward Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s on Thursday, then 70s for Friday and Saturday. Mornings will be mild and humid for the end of the week into the weekend with lows in the 60s through Saturday.

STORMY WEEKEND: If you were hoping to knock out some Christmas shopping this weekend, you may want to try to squeeze it in when you get off work during the week. A strong low pressure system will bring another round of heavy rain and the potential for some strong to severe storms by Saturday, though the possibility of rain sticking around on Sunday is still uncertain at this time. Though we still have to fine-tune the forecast in the coming days to determine the timing and intensity of this system, for now we have a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of some strong storms on Saturday. This system will bring a potent cold front back across Alabama, bringing the possibility of 30s again by Monday morning. We have low confidence in the forecast Sunday and beyond though as our weather models are not in agreement on next week’s pattern. We’ll keep you posted though! As you saw this morning, the WBRC First Alert Weather app will be a huge asset for receiving notifications and frequent updates on the evolving forecast. In the meantime, keep the umbrella around this week and prepare for another cold night tonight!

