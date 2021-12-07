Community and city leaders concerned about Birmingham weekend violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a violent weekend in Birmingham as six homicides took place throughout the city. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help in finding those responsible for these killings.

People living in these communities say more must be done to keep people from turning to crime and to get these shooters off the streets.

Saturday morning a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of the old Kirby Middle School parking lot. Less than an hour later, a man was found shot in a car.

“The victims were a part of this neighborhood. They are a part of this neighborhood. It was a loss for all of us,” Barbara Thomas, President of the Norwood Neighborhood Association said.

Thomas said the community has complained for years about the lack of security around Kirby Middle School.

“We have been asking for Kirby to be more secure. It needs more lightning and security cause we have squatters in Kirby,” Thomas said.

New head of the Birmingham City Council’s Public Safety Committee says the city and police department must take additional steps to attack crime rather than just additional officers out on the streets.

“We have to get more initiatives in place for job training. Some type of restorative justice. Healing justice,” LaTonya Tate said.

Tate said it will take members of the community, clergy, the police, and city leaders to address the issues that lead to gun violence. No one group can make the difference.

“I think people are deeply disturbed by the level of violence throughout the city. and throughout the community. People are willing to stand up and do their part,” Tate said.

So far, no arrests. The community continues to be asked to help provide any useful information. The six murders have gotten the attention of Mayor Randall Woodfin.

As the holidays approach, another father, another son, another uncle or cousin won’t be able to open toys with their children. They won’t be able to enjoy eggnog while catching up on movies or sharing laughs over a holiday meal. Those families didn’t deserve this hurt,” Woodfin said.

