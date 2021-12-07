LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Some residents in South Carolina were treated to a Griswold’s Christmas … sort of.

Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Raising Cane location in Charleston to grab some chicken, according to WCSC.

But he didn’t stop there. The comedian went behind the counter to surprise unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter, and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were even able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

And while he may have asked if he could “refill your eggnog for you or get you something to eat,” it’s not likely Chase offered to “drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead,” in this scenario – leaving that for Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Monday weather.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air settling in overnight

Latest News

Sideline Offensive Player of the Year: Earl Woods
Hueytown quarterback named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year
ADPH: More than 849K positive COVID-19 cases
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount