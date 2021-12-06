LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight when she began breastfeeding her hairless cat mid-flight.(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By WGCL
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGCL) - A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight when she began breastfeeding her hairless cat mid-flight, according to a report by Newsweek.

The incident happened onboard Delta Flight 1360. According to what appears to be an image of an Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System posted on social media, the passenger seated in 13A was approached by a flight attendant who asked her to put the cat back in its carrier. The woman reportedly refused.

The ACAR, which communicates to ground transportation, read “Passenger in 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when flight attendant requested.”

A request for the airline’s “Red Coat” team to address the situation upon the plane’s landing can also be seen. The date of the incident is unknown at this time.

CBS46 reached out to Delta Airlines, which is based in Atlanta, for comment regarding the incident. At this time, we are still waiting for a statement.

According to Delta’s pet policy, small cats are allowed on board under certain conditions as long as they remain inside a ventilated pet carrier that can fit under the seat.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Monday weather.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air settling in overnight
Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district

Latest News

Sgt. John Kimenhour purchased a replacement tire for the woman, changed it and sent her on her...
Off-duty officer helps mother and baby on the side of the road
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child
Off duty officer helps mother and baby on the side of the road
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
District declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting
The students, who were gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Monday morning, said they will...
Students stage hunger strike at Arizona capitol over voting bill