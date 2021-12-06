LawCall
West Alabama Christmas Parade returns to Tuscaloosa Monday night

The 45th West Alabama Christmas parade begins at 5:15 pm.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa and the surrounding community will show just how much Christmas spirit there is in the area Monday night.

The 45th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade starts at 5:15 p.m.

Things get started with a tree lighting ceremony on the steps of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. There will be music from the Westwood Singers and the Alabama Blues Project . Then parade starts rolling after three grand marshalls flip a switch and light the Christmas tree outside of the courthouse. More than 100 floats are participating in the mile long parade route.

The parade starts on Greensboro Avenue and 11th Street, then turns North on University Boulevard and ends at Queen City Avenue.

“It’s important to get back to our lives. And so, we’re really excited to be back this year. And with all the joy and spirit we need some happiness in our lives especially this year,” PARA Spokesperson Becky Booker told WBRC.

