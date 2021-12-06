LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said the statement from Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”

The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

Latest News

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers
17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
First responders unite for Move Over Rally
Tow truck drivers rally to inform drivers of Move Over Law
First responders unite for Move Over Rally
First responders unite for Move Over Rally