Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly team members year-end bonuses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyson Foods is saying thank you again to its frontline and hourly team members by giving them year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year.

For team members in the U.S., these one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700, and be distributed starting in December 2021.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head on.”

Tyson Foods has also invested more than $500 million in wage increases and thank you bonuses for frontline workers over the past year.

Tyson leaders said they are looking at other ways to better support its frontline workforce. In addition to pay increases and signing bonuses, they will offer more flexible work schedules at some facilities and, starting January 1, 2022, paid sick leave.

Click here for career opportunities at Tyson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.