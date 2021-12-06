Tuscaloosa on the move with new construction projects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The community of Alberta is beginning to make a resurgence after those horrible tornadoes in 2011. We noticed a few construction projects along University Boulevard which seems to be a snapshot of what’s going on elsewhere in Tuscaloosa.

In downtown you’ll find the $30 million Alamite boutique hotel under construction and it is by far not the only project underway.

For example, take a ride down University in the Alberta community and you’ll find three construction projects. City leaders say in spite of the pandemic and all that’s come with it such as supply chain issues, a number of construction deals are moving in Tuscaloosa.

“We just recently got the $17.1 million dollar grant through USDOT that will help the corridor grow even more. The city of Tuscaloosa is in a really good place right now. It’s a good place to grow, work and play from someone who grew up here,” said Liz Moore who is the city’s economic development director.

“I think it ‘feels’ like what we were during the height of the pandemic. When you drive around Tuscaloosa there is construction everywhere and that’s a good thing. It’s great for our community to see that. It’s been a long time coming after the tornado and getting to see individuals reinvesting in Alberta is amazing to see,” said Tuscaloosa Director Of Planning Ashley Crites.

Tuscaloosa city leaders say the new hotel will be completed in 2023.

