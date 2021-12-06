LawCall
Thousands of Birmingham Squadron fans headed to the newly renovated Legacy Arena for first home game

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of fans lined up outside the newly reconstructed Legacy Arena for the Birmingham Squadron’s first home game of the season.

The 125 million dollar renovation includes 15 thousand new seats, and fans said they are pretty comfortable.

Officials with the arena said they sold 4,872 tickets for the Squadron’s first home game of the season.

The arena also now has 48 concession windows, selling all your favorite snacks and even beer from local Birmingham breweries.

They also added 156 restrooms for women and 123 for men. Officials said they upgraded the arena’s technology for upcoming concerts.

“It is just great to see this building back open now,” BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said. “This is what we do. We host events and it is exciting to have people in the building again. Overall, with all the activity in the area, especially coming out of the pandemic, we are excited about having these large scale events again.”

Snider said there are more than 11 thousand parking spots within a two and a half block radius for event parking.

Click here for upcoming events at Legacy Arena.

