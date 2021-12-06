LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. The Biden...
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday after the cruise ship returned to...
At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans
Man found shot dead in the road in 6th B’ham homicide of the weekend