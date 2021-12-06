One killed in house fire in Center Point

LawCall
Officials with the Center Point Fire Department are currently investigating a house fire fatal house fire that happened Sunday morning.(Live 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Center Point Fire Department are currently investigating a house fire fatal house fire that happened Sunday morning.

This happened on 7th Place Northeast around 6:00 a.m. Authorities say one victim was taken to UAB hospital and one was taken to Children’s Hospital. The victim taken to Children’s Hospital died from their injuries.

Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman tells us the fire appears to be accidental in nature. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

