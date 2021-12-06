Nonprofits looking for volunteers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nonprofits could use some volunteers right now, particularly now during the holiday season. One such group in Tuscaloosa is in need now.

The Community Service Programs in West Alabama in Tuscaloosa serves a great niche. It delivers 120 meals per day to the hungry or shut-ins, five days a week. During any given time, the non-profit has around 20 volunteers on its team, but during the holiday season, the organization often finds itself in a bind. The Meals on Wheels is not the only non-profit that could use your time and talents.

“We have student volunteers throughout the semester but when they’re gone home that limits our volunteers and like I said we’ve had volunteers who’ve been with us for years. If we’ve had more volunteers during the holidays we can kind of give them a break and introduce some new volunteers to the program,” said Sontonia Stephens, director of compliance for the Community Service Programs of West Alabama.

Stephens encourages anyone who is interested in volunteering to drop by the office at 601 Black Bears Way or call 205-752-5429.

