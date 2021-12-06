LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man found shot dead in the road in 6th B’ham homicide of the weekend

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night in the city’s sixth homicide of the weekend.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 400 block of Fulton Ave. Southwest on reports of a person shot.

They arrived to find a man shot dead in the road.

After investigation they learned a suspect was seen fleeing the area to a nearby home. Officers surrounded the home and were able to take two people into custody.


embedded google maps in website

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 ro Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday

Latest News

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Violent weekend in Birmingham sees five deadly shootings
Birmingham police investigating five separate murders after deadly weekend
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena
Thousands of Birmingham Squadron fans headed to the newly renovated Legacy Arena for first home game
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex