Man found shot dead in the road in 6th B’ham homicide of the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night in the city’s sixth homicide of the weekend.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 400 block of Fulton Ave. Southwest on reports of a person shot.

They arrived to find a man shot dead in the road.

After investigation they learned a suspect was seen fleeing the area to a nearby home. Officers surrounded the home and were able to take two people into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 ro Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.