Hangout Fest returns, 2022 lineup announced

Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival(Hangout Music Festival)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WBRC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Hangout Music Festival is back and the highly anticipated lineup is finally out.

Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion...just to name a few! The talent packed, three-day weekend kicks off May 20 and runs through May 22 on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores.

Hangout has managed bring hip hop, psychedelic rock, pop and country to one place, appealing to music lovers of all kinds.

Hangout Music Festival 2022
Hangout Music Festival 2022(Hangout Music Festival)

Pre-sale registration is now open at www.hangoutmusicfest.com, and general on-sale begins Monday, December 13.

