Hangout Fest returns, 2022 lineup announced

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WBRC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Hangout Music Festival is back and the highly anticipated lineup is finally out.

Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion...just to name a few! The talent packed, three-day weekend kicks off May 20 and runs through May 22 on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores.

Hangout has managed bring hip hop, psychedelic rock, pop and country to one place, appealing to music lovers of all kinds.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 (Hangout Music Festival)

Pre-sale registration is now open at www.hangoutmusicfest.com, and general on-sale begins Monday, December 13.

