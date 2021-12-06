Gardendale pays settlement, ends litigation over failed school district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After six years, the litigation surrounding Gardendale’s effort to start its own school district is over.

The City of Gardendale settled with the private plaintiffs for $630,000 dollars. They had already collected $21,000 dollars prior to the settlement. This money goes toward the attorneys fees for those who represented the Black school children in this case.

In 2018, a federal appeals court ruled against Gardendale, halting its attempt to separate from the Jefferson County School System and form a city school district. It found the Gardendale School Board acted in bad faith by attempting to start a city school system to control racial demographics.

In response, a federal judge ordered the Gardendale Board to pay the plaintiffs’ attorneys fees in this case, which added up to nearly $850,000 dollars.

The funds went unpaid for two years. The Gardendale Board resigned and no one could authorize the payment. This fall, the judge issued a scathing ruling, this time ordering the city to make the payment. Months later, the parties settled out of court.

The funds used to pay that settlement are tax dollars collected by the city for local schools. In 2013, voters approved a five mill property tax to fund a city school district, prior to the federal court ruling. The city continues to collect those property taxes, the city council has no plans to rescind it. It will continue infusing those dollars into the public schools in Gardendale. To date, that tax has generated around $6 million.

Read more about the property taxes here.

