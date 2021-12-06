First Alert for rain and storms Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday morning. Make sure you grab the umbrella and have ways to receive weather updates today. We are watching a strong cold front to our northwest that will give us stormy weather this morning and colder temperatures by this evening. We are watching a line of showers and storms to our northwest on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. The rain and storms will move to the southeast and sweep through Central Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon hours. A low threat for strong and severe storms are possible across our area today. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds up to 40-60 mph, and a low-end threat for an isolated tornado for parts of northwest Alabama before noon. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information today just in case something is issued. The threat is very low, but not zero. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. Winds are out of the southwest this morning at 10-15 mph. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are forecast to quickly drop this afternoon and evening. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s during the mid-to-late morning hours. By 3-4 PM, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s. We should be in the 40s by 7-8 PM with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Best time to see showers and storms today will be between 8 AM and 2 PM. The strong and severe threat should come to an end by 1-2 PM. We will trend drier by this evening as colder air filters into the state. Make sure you bundle up and wear layers if you plan be outside this evening.

First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tuesday: Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly tonight. We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with most of us in the 30s. Some spots in northwest Alabama could drop near freezing Tuesday morning. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures remaining below average with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will continue from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. We could see some moisture develop ahead of a warm front tomorrow evening giving us a chance for widely scattered showers mainly south of I-20/59. Rain chance tomorrow around 30%.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of showers across our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another disturbance will push moisture into our area giving us a chance for scattered showers. Best chance for rain will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Temperatures will trend warmer Tuesday night with most of us staying in the 40s. Showers will be possible for the first half of Wednesday with rain chances around 40%. We will likely trend drier Wednesday evening as the disturbance moves out of our area. Temperatures are forecast to warm up near 60°F Wednesday afternoon with cloud cover decreasing.

Stormy Weather To End the Week: This week will remain unsettled with another cold front impacting our area by Friday and Saturday. Warm air will move in during this time frame allowing us to warm up several degrees above average. Highs could easily climb into the mid 60s Thursday with 70s Friday and Saturday. Thursday could end up mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible. Showers and storms return Friday and Saturday. I think our best rain chance will occur Saturday as a strong cold front moves through our area. I can’t rule out the potential to see strong storms Saturday, but it remains too early to determine the exact intensity and timing of this storm system. We will warm up into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon with cold air moving in behind the cold front Saturday night. We will have more updates on this system throughout the week on air and through the weather app.

Potential Rainfall: With the wet pattern expected this week, we could easily record 1-3 inches of rain across Central Alabama through Saturday night. Flooding isn’t a big concern thanks to the dry conditions we have experienced over the past month. If anything changes in the forecast, we will let you know.

Drying Out Next Week: Our best weather day may not occur until next Sunday as sunshine finally returns. Sunday will end up chilly with morning temperatures near freezing and highs in the low to mid 50s. It looks relatively dry for the first half of next week with temperatures closer to average.

