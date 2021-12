BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 south in Blount County is closed due to a crash.

All lanes on I-65 south in the area of exit 284 (Hayden/Corner) will be closed for the next two hours.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned vehicle on I-65 SB has resulted in a road closure. It's near Exit 284 US 31/AL 160 in Warrior. pic.twitter.com/utNjps7x7g — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) December 6, 2021

